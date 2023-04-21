A GAD3 survey for Fundación Ingenio reveals that half of the people of Murcia believe that “there are interests so that agriculture is shown to be the main person responsible for the contamination of the Mar Menor.” In a statement, the entity, which groups cooperatives and agricultural companies from Campo de Cartagena, spoke of “dark interests.” The poll released this Thursday does not include that term.

According to the study, wastewater is identified as the main origin of the degradation of the lagoon. 86.3% judge that they have a lot or enough to do with it. In second place is the malfunction of the treatment plants (70.5%); in third, urban activity (64.2%); in fourth, agriculture (61.3%); in fifth, excess tourism (44.2%); and in sixth, the mining industry (43%).

The survey, carried out in March and consisting of a thousand telephone interviews in a “municipal area” of the Region that was not specified, shows that 97.3% see “it is necessary to increase control of wastewater discharges into the Mar Menor”. and 78.9%, tourism and urban activity. 74.4% believe that the public has not been given sufficient and adequate information about the lagoon.

There is no question of whether greater control of agricultural discharges is necessary, the main focus of the contribution of water with nutrients to the lagoon. This is confirmed by reports from the University of Murcia and other public bodies, which calculate that 85% of the chemical load (nitrates and phosphates) comes from agricultural activities and 15% has an urban origin.

In the presentation of the results of the GAD3 work, called ‘Study on the policies of the Mar Menor and water in the Region of Murcia’, the CEO of Fundación Ingenio, Natalia Corbalán, highlighted in Murcia that “nine out of ten Murcians value much or quite a lot to the agriculture sector and associated industries. It is the best valued activity.

The foundation also stressed that the survey shows that 57.9% “suspend the management of the central government” and that “only 30.3% value as good” that of the regional government of Fernando López Miras. Regarding the cut in the Tajo-Segura Transfer, 75.5% reject it. And while 52.6% blame the national executive, 8.4% blame the regional and 26.7% both. Regarding the installation of large solar parks on agricultural plots, 52% consider it correct and 35.2% do not.