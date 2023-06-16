The fifth meeting of the Wanda Diamond League of the season in Oslo offers a great show after the stages of the Golden Gala and the meeting in Paris. The big Norwegians exalt themselves at the Bislett stadium: Jakob Ingebrigtsen does not complete the assault on El Guerrouj’s 1500m world record (3’26”00), but the Olympic, world and European champion wins one of the most exciting 1500m always in 3’27”95, beating his European record of 3’28”32. In eight under 3:30, a record within a record.

What Warholm

Karsten Warholm also made his debut with a stunning 46”52 in the 400m hurdles, the fourth performance in history. But the whole evening is fabulous, with eight seasonal world records and nine meeting records. Middle-distance running in galactic format, with the women’s 5000m won in 12’41″73 by the Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha over the Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo and with the U20 and U18 world record by the Ethiopian Birke Haylom (4’17″13) in the mile. World lead also for the Dutch Femke Bol in the women’s 400m hurdles in 52″30, the Ivorian Marie-Josée Ta Lou in the 100m in 10″75 (+0.9), the Kenyan Beatrice Chebet in the 3000m in 8’25″01 and the Polish Wojciech Nowicki in the hammer (81.92). Other successes with the US sprinter Erriyon Knighton in the 200 meters in 19″77 (+0.6), Armand Duplantis in the auction with 6.01 and three errors at 6.12, the South African Wayde Van Niekerk in the 400m in 44″38. In competitions, Yulimar Rojas wins the triple jump with 14.91 (+2.1), the Swiss Simon Ehammer the long jump with 8.32 (0.0), the Dutch Jorinde Van Klinken the discus with 66.77 and the Canadian Sarah Mitton the weight with 19.54.