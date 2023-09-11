Fifty years after Ingeborg Bachmann’s death, her brother Heinz wrote a personal book about her. A conversation about their men, family and why the image of his sister is distorted to this day.

Mr. Bachmann, you manage Ingeborg Bachmann’s estate. So far you have limited yourself to this role. Why this book about your relationship with your sister?

Piper Verlag asked me last year if I would be willing to write something. Of course I said yes, but it became a bit scary for me: I’m not a writer, I’ve been writing scientific reports all my life as a geologist. It should be a personal testimony. When you’re so involved in Ingeborg’s work, it’s a really nice job. But it wasn’t easy: I never kept systematic notes about our life together and about this time.