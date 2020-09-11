Inge Hannemann, Germany’s most well-known Hartz IV critic, has resigned from the left. She is essential of the flip to red-red-green.

taz: Ms. Hannemann, you’re most likely Germany’s greatest recognized Hartz IV critic. Now you’re leaving the anti-Hartz IV occasion Die Linke. What occurred there?

Inge Hannemann: There wasn’t one essential second for the choice. This has been notably evident for me in the previous few months. My impression is that the occasion now not actually desires to the touch the difficulty. Quite a lot of matters equivalent to anti-racism work, gender or renting have been performed huge. These are after all simply as necessary and should not be performed off towards one another. Solely Hartz IV and individuals who for a lot of causes are now not obtainable for the job market sadly now not play a central function. And I feel that can also be meant that manner.

However with the outgoing occasion chief Katja Kipping, the subject had a really distinguished advocate?

Sure, I explicitly exclude Katja Kipping. On the federal degree, she can also be the one one who frequently goes to the prefabricated buildings and nonetheless poses in entrance of job facilities. She may be very dedicated. However even she does probably not get via with the difficulty within the divided occasion, the difficulty is performed out on the prime underneath “additionally ran”.

Did the foreseeable change on the prime performed a job?

It was foreseeable that Katja Kipping would now not compete and I used to be not stunned. What undoubtedly performed a job was that interview her potential successor Susanne Hennig-Wellsow in mirror. I needed to sit down first. The best way she makes undisguised advances to the SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, I discovered that fairly violent. From your entire interview I learn: completely red-red-green – at any worth.

Nevertheless, she additionally formulates cease traces there.

52, used to work within the job heart himself. She is without doubt one of the most distinguished Hartz IV critics in Germany.

However not with Hartz IV. Compared to the Friday she has already proven how little the subject is to her. Then she declared that the Thuringian state authorities doesn’t even wish to promise the abolition of Hartz IV. That’s incorrect and exhibits for me that the subject is now not of nice significance. As a result of you possibly can very nicely work in direction of this on the state degree, for instance via Federal Council initiatives.

Pink-red-green would not be an possibility for you?

Whether it is at any price, do not. Normally, I see that the place the left governs or prepares for presidency, the difficulty of primary social safety falls behind in a short time. Earlier than coming into right into a dispute with the SPD, it’s higher to agree on dangerous compromises – and that on the expense of the unemployed.

For instance in Bremen, the place solely the top of sanctions for households with kids has been written into the coalition settlement. As a substitute of a transparent no, the purpose is to decrease Hartz IV sanctions. I additionally see the turning away from the subject on the federal degree resulting from the truth that one desires to place oneself within the route of red-red-green.

The abolition of Hartz IV have to be a crimson line for the left?

These affected have been dwelling with it for nearly 16 years. They can not anymore. At Hartz IV it’s important to keep robust as a leftist.

Is not that unrealistic?

Certain, compromises are a part of it. However that is a couple of central query of the right way to make left, emancipatory politics – we can not promote our values ​​there. Particularly, this implies: excessive normal charge, abolish sanctions and actual options to the present system of job facilities. The left has to have a look at individuals themselves and never make their worth depending on whether or not they’re gainfully employed. The SPD does that.

How do the unemployed expertise the left?

Within the meantime they’ve usually developed nice skepticism. You possibly can see this, for instance, in how a lot fewer unemployed individuals vote for the left in contrast to a couple years in the past. That is an alarm sign for the left. However I used to be stunned at how a lot approval I obtained once I made my resignation public. I did not count on the extent of it.