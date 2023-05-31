Flying Sinaloa style it was like a plane pilot was captured by a group of peasants in Badiraguato, one of the popular regions of the well-known Golden Triangle.

It was through social networks where the user Turbo Centaur II (@cpi_210), showed the incredible skills of the Sinaloan aeronaut, who was not afraid to comb the crops with the landing gear of the small plane type CESSNA.

The publication that raised the “Sinaloan style” to pilot quickly went viral on social networks and exceeded 2.4 million views and hundreds of comments that celebrated the pilot’s mastery of flying at ground level.

“Ingasu look, look!”shout peasants who observed the maneuver at the top of the Sierra de Badiraguato, Sinaloa.

As expected, the comments of the Internet users did not wait and many users applauded the courage of the pilot. Likewise, other users considered that this is a dangerous act that puts the integrity of many at risk.

“With the video my adrenaline rises”, “Air force pilots”, “Very risky”, “One day you won’t be able to do it anymore”, were some of the comments.