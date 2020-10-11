Never lost a set In the final, she defeated Sophia Canin of America 6 4, 6 1 in straight sets. The amazing thing is that Iga did not lose a single set in the entire tournament. She also became the youngest Grand Slam winner after the victory of Monica Seles in 1992. Seles was also 19 years of age then. Inga became emotional with the trophy in hand in front of the family. He said, ‘I am very happy. I am very happy my family is here. This is a big deal for me.

Inherited game Born on 31 May 2001 in Warsaw, Poland, Inga inherited the sport. His father, Tomarez Swiatek, has participated in the Olympics. He was part of the sailors team at the 1988 Sol Olympics.

Junior Wimbledon won 2 years ago It was the year 2018 when people first noticed the game of Inga. She became the junior Wimbledon champion. But at the French Open 2020, he was not given any special attention. But the 54th player made history by winning the trophy. He is the lowest ranking (54) player to win a Grand Slam.

For the first time in 13 years… Throughout his journey to the French Open, he did not lose a single set. She is the first female player to win a Grand Slam in 2007 without losing a set after Belgium’s Justin Henin.

Four years ago, she was defeated Four years later, it was another encounter between Inga and Sophia. The two were face to face in the third round of the 2016 French Open Junior. Even then the Polish player won. Inga won that match 6-4, 7-5.

Inga Swiatek started the tournament with 54th seed. People did not expect much from this 19-year-old Polish player. Swiatek, however, made history on Saturday, bypassing all fears. She was the French Open champion. First Grand Slam winner of his country. Before that no other Polish player stood in the Grand Slam trophy.