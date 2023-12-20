It is a common criticism of the big banks, especially ING: that they lend tens of billions to the fossil sector in times of climate change. They are, in the words of activists, 'the bankers of the climate crisis'. Banks, in turn, say that they can continue to engage with this sector through loans and encourage companies to become greener. But when is the bar full? When does a bank definitively dismiss a polluting customer? By 2040 at the latest, ING now says. For the first time, the bank is putting an end date on the financing of oil and gas extraction. By 2030, she wants to reduce loans to companies that extract oil and gas by 35 percent. The bank says it made the decision following the climate summit in Dubai. More than a week ago, it was agreed to distance itself from oil and gas. Coincidentally, or not: in November, Milieudefensie had announced its intention to start a climate case against a company from the financial sector. ING was also on the list of potential targets. In any case, says head of business ethics Arnaud Cohen Stuart, ING is “at the forefront” with its objectives compared to other international major banks. Also read

Stopping by 2040: what will that look like in practice?

Cohen Stuart: “This means that we will no longer have any loans outstanding to companies that make money from pumping oil and gas.

“Loans run for three to five years. In the coming years, we will continue to discuss with our customers how they will convert their business model to a model that is in line with the Paris Agreement. If companies do not appear to be more sustainable or do not want to do so, we will stop financing them. We expect that it will be clear around 2035 where companies stand and whether we will continue with them.”

2035 is more than ten years in the future, why are you only deciding then?

“We cannot switch to another energy system overnight. We are still too dependent on oil and gas in our daily society. The call at the climate summit is: transition away of fossil fuels. We implement this in a very concrete and progressive way: by really working for one phase-out to go, and put a date on it.

“In addition, we have chosen to reduce the financing that purely concerns the extraction of fossil energy – now more than four billion – on our balance sheet by 35 percent by 2030 compared to 2019.”

What about bonds? Banks, especially ING, help fossil companies with billions of euros in financing by supporting them in issuing bonds and finding buyers for them.

“A bond is a service we provide to some important customers. But if such companies no longer have loans from us, they will not receive a bond from us either. In short: in 2040 we will no longer help with bonds for oil and gas extraction.”

The goals concern 'upstream', or pumping up oil and gas. ING lends much more money to the 'midstream' and 'downstream'. For example, Fossielvrij NL points out that ING is a major financier of new gas infrastructure in the US. The goals do not apply to that. Why not?

“Upstream, the start of the chain, is where oil and gas are extracted. The midstream is about the transport and storage of energy and downstream is about the processing of oil and gas for all kinds of products in, for example, the chemical and pharmaceutical industries. A gas pipeline, for example, falls under midstream. But in the future you can also run hydrogen through it. We should not write off that infrastructure in advance. We do set ourselves a target for the midstream to reduce CO 2 footprint.”

You also set yourself the goal of tripling the amount of financing for renewable energy that you make available annually compared to 2022, to 7.5 billion euros in 2025. How do you increase investments in renewable energy so quickly?

“We are already very active in the market and a major Dutch financier of renewable energy. We now have a total of roughly 10 billion euros outstanding in loans in this sector. What we will do is increase the amount of additional loans that we make available to the market annually from 2.5 billion to 7.5 billion. Consider expanding loans to hydrogen and offshore wind.”

As a bank, we are a reflection of society

Ultimately, the bottom line is that in this way, much more money from ING will go to the fossil sector for years to come than to renewable energy.

“We indeed finance more that is not sustainable than that that is sustainable. As a bank, we are a reflection of society. 80 percent of our economy still runs on fossil fuels. We are an economy in transition, and also a bank in transition. Ultimately, if you want to continue to be financed by us, you have to move with the one and a half degree scenario.”

