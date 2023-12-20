Latest update:



11:00



ING will accelerate its investments in the extraction and exploration of oil and gas. From 2040 it no longer wants to invest money in those activities. The previous goal was to reduce extraction and exploration interests by half by then. ING made the plans announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The target for 2030 has also been tightened. Then ING wants to cut not 16, but 35 percent of investments in fossil extraction and exploration. Also part of ING's plans is to triple investments in sustainable energy over the next two years, to 7.5 billion euros. Currently, the interests in the exploration and production of fossil fuels amount to 4 billion euros. ING says in the press release that it will discuss oil and gas with its customers in the coming years, just as it previously discussed phasing out investments in coal with customers.

The largest bank in the Netherlands came to this decision after the outcome of the climate summit in Dubai, which took place this and last month. In the final declaration, the participating countries pledged to 'move away' from fossil fuels.

14 billion

ING makes a distinction between: upstream, midstream and downstream. Upstream is about the extraction and exploration of gas and oil, where exploration means finding new fields. Midstream is about the transport and storage of energy, such as pipelines and LNG terminals. Downstream stands for the processing process: the refining and distribution of oil and gas. Wednesday's announcement only concerns upstream investments. The mid- and downstream interests will continue to exist after 2040, says a spokesperson, although they will be phased out. In total, ING currently has 14 billion in loans outstanding in these three areas.

According to various environmental groups, ING has been doing too little for years to reduce its investments in fossil energy. The bank is one of the possible companies against which Milieudefensie wants to file a case because ING would not take enough action to combat dangerous climate change. The action group won a case against Shell in 2021. The judge then ruled that the listed oil and gas company must reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly to meet the requirements of the Paris Climate Agreement. An appeal in that case is due this year.

'Preferably immediately'

Activists from Extinction Rebellion, FossielVrij and Greenpeace, among others, want ING to immediately stop investing in fossil fuels. Maarten de Zeeuw, climate expert at Greenpeace Netherlands, said in response to Wednesday's announcement: “ING is taking a step in the right direction, but our planet is on fire. Let's face it: just stepping away from the fire isn't enough, as long as you keep fanning the fire in the meantime. ING continues to finance companies drilling for new oil and gas. And while the science is clear: to achieve the target of 1.5 degrees, there is no longer room for fossil projects.”

In response to similar criticism earlier this year, ING stated that immediate termination was not responsible because society is still too dependent on it.

On the Damrak, ING opened slightly higher on Wednesday morning, but then fell.