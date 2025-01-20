ING returns to the offensive to attract payrolls with the 200 euro bonus campaignn which was already underway last year. To benefit from the incentive, new customers will have to bring a npayroll or monthly income starting at a minimum of 700 euros for six months successive.

The bank, which already has more than 2.7 million clients with domiciliary payrolla, the campaign starts this Monday and will keep it active until next February 28.

New clients will be able to access time at “Welcome Deposit” with which ING offers a 2.75% APR return for three months for your savings, with no minimum amount and with full availability of the money before February 28.

The bank’s “Payroll Account” is exempt from commissions and includes free cards for the client, travel advantages and security in purchases on-line.

The deposit at 2.75% APR, also restored in January for both current and new customers, rewards savings from the first cent and up to amounts of 500,000 euros. The product allows total or partial early cancellation, without incurring expenses, but the profitability would be reduced to 0.87% APR.

The product completes a catalog where it has 6 and 12 month deposits with returns of up to 2.50% APR and the “Orange Account”, with a remuneration of 1.5% APR for clients with direct debit payroll and 1% without income .