In a quarter with uncertainties in many areas, ING achieved a significantly lower profit than last year. In particular, a write-down on Turkish activities and geopolitical tensions caused a 20 percent drop in profits. The bank says it is well prepared for “a mild recession”.

In total, ING achieved a net profit of 1.18 billion euros between April and June, compared to 1.46 billion euros in the same period last year.

In the second quarter, ING mainly had to write off sharply on its monetary reserves in Turkey. The country is suffering from hyperinflation. International accounting standards dictate that if inflation exceeds 100 percent cumulatively for three years, you must intervene. The value in the books would otherwise no longer reflect the fair value of the assets. ING therefore proposes a depreciation of 244 million euros. In Turkey, ING has approximately 7 billion euros in outstanding loans, less than 1 percent of all outstanding loans. Repayment of those Turkish loans is going well, according to the bank.

Geopolitical Tensions

Geopolitical tensions are also not helping the bank. Due to the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine, ING has put 202 million euros in the so-called noose pot. This is a reservation for loans that may no longer be repaid. The bank expects that customers and companies will no longer be able to pay their bills because of the high gas prices.

ING is not yet very concerned about a possible impending recession. CEO Steven van Rijswijk called high inflation his biggest fear on Thursday morning, but says the bank is “well prepared” to absorb the consequences. However, there are no concrete indications that inflation is already leading to large-scale customers being unable to repay their loans.

High inflation

ING is also not afraid that high inflation will also lead to write-downs on Dutch activities. Although the inflation level in the Netherlands is historically high at more than 10 percent, it is nowhere near the level of Turkey (where inflation was almost 80 percent in July). For the full year, ING expects inflation in the Netherlands to be 9.8 percent. “We haven’t seen that for a long time,” says Van Rijswijk. He points to the generally still well-filled consumer savings accounts. “We do expect that when the economy picks up again, people will start spending again soon.”

Rising interest rates helped ING to generate more income. As a result, the bank earns more on loans it issues. Last June, the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than a decade. In response, ING announced that it would abolish the negative interest rate for savings above EUR 100,000 from October. “Despite the difficult circumstances, I am satisfied with our results,” says Van Rijswijk.