The cause of the technical malfunction is still unknown. The bank’s Dutch customers were unable to log in to internet banking and use the mobile phone app. Payment via iDEAL was also not possible. Now that is all possible again.

Payment by credit card was also temporarily unavailable online, because approval must be given in the ING app. In stores, customers could pay with credit and debit cards. On allestoringen.nl came in a short time received more than 15,000 complaints.

Dozens of customers reacted furiously on social media. “It just makes you discouraged. I can’t log in again.” Trade union FNV Spoor also made itself heard on Twitter: ‘ING has been out more often than NS has disruptions’, the union wrote cynically. ‘Long live digitization and the calculated risk this company is taking. Let’s not digitize everything, especially at public transport companies, to prevent these kinds of problems.’

ING, with about five million customers in the Netherlands, also suffered a malfunction two weeks ago. Then the bank indicated that measures were being taken to prevent such problems in the future.

At the beginning of May, the bank also suffered from a malfunction for hours. On Monday, some of the customers had problems with payments and deposits. Customers also had difficulty viewing their savings accounts.

In March it even took ING hours to solve the technical problems. And in February it was impossible to bank online for at least thirteen hours. That was because internal systems no longer communicated properly with each other.

