The ultimatum that the trade unions FNV Finance, CNV Vakmensen and De Unie imposed on the ING Bank in a collective labor agreement expired at noon on Monday and the bank has not responded. This means that the announced work stoppage, Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., will continue.

According to the trade union movement, it will be the first time in ING’s history that employees have gone on strike. And for the first time since the 1980s that bank employees in the Netherlands have stopped working. ING itself said that Postbank employees had already gone on strike before the merger with ING.

In their ultimatum, the three unions demanded that the bank compensate for inflation for the 14,000 ING employees. There was no response to that demand, so that the final offer of 3 percent as of October 1, 2023 and 4 percent as of January 1, 2024 remains in place. According to the unions, this means a loss of purchasing power of about 15 percent. See also Robotics | The robots learned to walk in class and photographed themselves - according to the researcher, the robot took a step towards self-awareness

“That is why the unions are holding a safety meeting with ING today and final preparations are being made for a historic work stoppage tomorrow,” they write. as long as the management does not comply with the demands.

ING said in a response that unfortunately it has not yet been possible to reach a collective agreement, but that the bank is doing everything it can to make this a success. The strike may have consequences for customers, a spokesman said. “As a result, ING may be less accessible to customers tomorrow. Of course we try to keep this to a minimum. We respect the right to strike of our employees and ask our customers for understanding of this situation.”

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. Those who still need to enter their name can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site. See also Chile: campaign closes for the election of Sebastián Piñera's successor