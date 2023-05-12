ING has been experiencing a malfunction since Friday afternoon at noon. There are problems logging in and making payments through the app and on the website. There are also some problems with payments via the iDeal payment system, ING reports.

According to the bank, customers can pay in stores. Cash can also be withdrawn from an ATM. ING says that the cause of the malfunction is being investigated and that a solution is being worked on.

Last week, the bank also suffered from a malfunction for hours. On Monday, some of the customers had problems with payments and deposits. Customers also had longer difficulties accessing their savings accounts.