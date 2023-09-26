It is unwise to force it down the throat of Dutch people that they must cut down on meat consumption and switch to plant-based food, behavioral experts and economists warn. Too much government intervention creates resistance and threatens to bring the intended behavioral change to a standstill, says ING.

We eat way too much meat in the Netherlands and have no plans to change that anytime soon. Intervention is therefore necessary, knowledge center and information organization Milieu Centraal warns in this newspaper on Tuesday. An overwhelming majority of Dutch people indicate in a survey that they are not considering stopping or reducing their meat consumption. This means we are missing out on enormous opportunities for environmental gains, says Milieu Centraal.

Behavioral change in this area is still a long way off. However, it is important to temper our further expectations, says Ceel Elemans, ING food sector specialist. "This will take decades. The Dutch are creatures of habit. We keep doing the same thing year after year, especially when it comes to food." Elemans has been conducting research into food consumption for years and warns against too much government interference. "There is a serious climate ambition. I understand that, but if you start forcing things you will get resistance, and therefore a standstill. With consistently good information we can bring about behavioral change, but that is not happening now."

Moreover, many people appear to be allergic to ‘the moralizing finger’. “You should not patronize people or give them the feeling that their way of life is inferior to that of the messenger,” says Arjen Wals, professor of sustainability at Wageningen University. “You have to actively involve them and give them the space to implement sustainability themselves at their own pace. An environment that encourages and supports this instead of one that works in the other direction helps enormously.”

Attached to flesh

Attached to flesh

Giving up meat is difficult for a number of reasons, experts say. We are attached to it, we like it, it is widely praised everywhere and it is normalized in the supermarkets. But there are also practical obstacles, says consumer sociologist Hans Dagevos at Wageningen University. "We don't really know what to cook if there is no meat in the house. Meat is part of celebration, luxury, and togetherness. Flextarians in particular suffer from this. They want to cut back, but often give in to peer pressure."

Dagevos has been researching meat consumption for fifteen years. He indeed sees that the transition is going slowly, but also sees starting points in the new research. “It’s really not the case that everyone is sitting on their hands. You see that meat substitutes are becoming more and more widely accepted. Still, it remains mainly good intentions, but that is an important start. The foundation for actual change has been laid.”

It is important to break ‘the negative stigma’ on sustainability. “Many people associate it with taking a step back, doing things that are no longer allowed, going backwards. But it doesn’t have to be annoying or difficult,” says Professor Wals. “It can lead to a better life with more satisfaction and less guilt because thinking and doing are no longer contradictory. The latter leads to a gnawing feeling of discomfort. The research shows that awareness is high but behavior lags behind.”

Animals have not seen daylight

Animals have not seen daylight

The average household in the Netherlands currently eats meat about six times a week. "This is not good for animals, people and the environment and is not at all in balance with the capacity of the earth," says Koen Regout, CEO of the organic sausage maker Brandt & Levie. His biggest objection is that we do not eat sustainable meat. In the Netherlands, 96 percent of residents do not eat organic meat. This means that most of the meat comes from animals that have never been outside their stables and have never seen daylight. "We find that really bizarre," says Regout.

In the meantime, Wakker Dier is disgusted that eating meat has become so normalized. The animal welfare organization wants supermarkets to largely replace their animal products with plant-based alternatives such as vegetables and legumes. “It is also time that we reduce the VAT on fruit and vegetables and increase the VAT on meat. Of course, that doesn’t stop this problem. Ultimately, the Dutch want to eat meat, but it does not necessarily have to come from a dead animal. That could also easily be a plant.”