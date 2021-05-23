Gender is now being used in public broadcasting, at universities and in administration. Also compulsorily. What do people think of it? The result of a survey is clear.

F.According to a survey, ast two thirds of Germans reject gender-appropriate language. 65 percent of the population think nothing of greater consideration of different genders, as a survey by Infratest Dimap for “Welt am Sonntag” showed. Last year the rejection was 56 percent.

The majority of Germans reject formulations such as “listeners” instead of “listeners” and the use of the large interior I (“voters”) in the written language as well as a pause before the second half of the word (“commuters”) in the spoken language. Overall, women rate gender-sensitive language more positively than men, but their rejection rate rose from 52 to 59 percent.

Even among the supporters of the Greens, a narrow majority (48 percent) are against gender language; 47 percent are for it. According to the survey, criticism outweighs the supporters of all other parties: 57 percent of SPD supporters oppose it, while Union supporters are 68 percent; The rejection is even greater among supporters of the left with 72 percent, the FDP with 77 and the AfD with 83 percent.

However, 51 percent of Germans “tend to oppose” a ban on gender-sensitive language in public institutions, as the French government recently proposed to the National Assembly, while 36 percent would “rather welcome” it.