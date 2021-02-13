Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The Al Dhafra Region Municipality implements infrastructure works in a number of basins in Zayed City, adding works for entrances and parking lots of citizens’ villas and some mosques in the city. The infrastructure works include establishing sewage networks, rain water drainage, drinking water networks, internal road lighting, irrigation networks, and a control system. Fire, power stations, sidewalks, parking lots, and others according to the highest specifications and the highest international standards.

The scope of the basic works is expected to be completed during the first quarter of next year, while some additional works will need to be completed within a period less than the second quarter of the current year 2021, and the infrastructure projects aim to enhance the efficiency of managing assets, infrastructure and public facilities and maintain their effectiveness to enhance the attractiveness of the emirate and its style And quality of life, improving the standard of life, and consolidating the pillars of sustainable development. The municipality directed the necessity of completing the projects according to the approved basic plans while adhering to the precautionary measures adopted in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to face the risks of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Al Dhafra Region Municipality, in cooperation with Musanada, has completed the infrastructure work of Basins 6, 7, 12 and 11 in Madinat Zayed to enable citizens to start building Their homes improve the quality of life.

The project, which provides the infrastructure that meets the needs of the individual and society, is in line with the best international standards for the happiness and well-being of the community in the Al Dhafra region, as part of the municipality’s plan that aims to improve the components and sustainability of infrastructure and improve the quality of internal roads in accordance with the highest standards of security and safety, and stimulate effective control and maintenance The general appearance of the city, based on the vision of the municipal system aimed at providing a system of global efficiency that achieves the desired sustainable development and enhances the standards of quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.