The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for the Infrastructure and Transportation Sector, Eng. Hassan Muhammad Jumaa Al Mansouri, revealed that the Ministry has recently completed a future development plan for the federal road sector for the next ten years, at a value of approximately five billion dirhams, with the aim of meeting the needs of various regions. The UAE, keeping pace with the rapid growth witnessed by the Emirates, enhancing the quality of life, creating highly efficient infrastructure and federal roads that are compatible with the development of the country and enhance its competitiveness in international forums, and support the future direction for the next fifty years, in addition to achieving the goals of global leadership in order to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071.

Al Mansouri stressed that the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure continues its great efforts in developing a network of arterial roads linking the regions of the country to each other, as the ministry is currently dealing with projects to develop and raise the efficiency of federal roads worth 500 million dirhams, in line with the best international standards and raise the quality of the infrastructure that It contributes to raising the country’s competitiveness and improving the quality of federal roads, by developing and raising the capacity of the main axes in the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Mansoori said: “The ministry seeks, through its vision that is in line with the country’s vision and strategy, to become a global leader in the fields of infrastructure and transportation, by developing and expanding the current federal road network of bridges, tunnels and road networks, and benefiting from smart traffic and transportation applications and systems to achieve the highest efficiency of the system.” Roads and transportation, to keep pace with the urban development in the various emirates of the country in accordance with the highest international standards, to ensure safe, smooth and sustainable mobility in cooperation and coordination with partners in the field of transportation and roads in the country, in addition to strengthening them with all necessary services to support electric vehicles and the smart mobility system, especially for self-driving vehicles.

He stressed that the road projects are one of the paths of the new development model of the state, which is at the forefront of development projects during the next fifty years, and the main engine for all axes of sustainable development. , happiness and quality of life, and he also appreciated the efforts of government agencies who represent a major partner of the Ministry, which resulted in outstanding successes that contributed to strengthening the joint complementary work between the various government agencies, both federal and local, and the implementation of unified national plans that support the road system in the country, which in turn brings the state closer to Global leadership by its centenary 2071.

Al Mansouri said: “Providing advanced infrastructure and arterial roads that achieve happiness and quality of life for citizens and residents and support national economies and the leadership of the UAE globally, and pass through the next fifty years of achievements, leading to the celebration of the UAE Centennial 2071, is a priority for the wise leadership of the UAE, and the strategy and agenda of the Ministry energy and infrastructure, and that this has been translated through road development projects and initiatives across the country, stressing that achieving the highest standard of security and increasing the capacity rates of roads, taking into account the flow of the road, is one of the most important priorities of the UAE, in the context of keeping pace with the rapid developments in various sectors. .