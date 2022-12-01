The head of the Fishermen’s Cooperative Union in the country, Suleiman Al-Khadim Al-Antali, stated that the union discussed the damage caused by the recent depression, which the eastern region was exposed to, and the extent of its impact on the ports, in order to preserve the property of fishermen and their boats from damage, indicating that the coming period will witness Maintenance of a number of ports in the eastern region, represented by “Dadna, Bidiyah, Rugaylat, Mirbah, and Rawl Dibba”, by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, which contributes to preserving the fishing sector.

Al-Antly explained that the fishermen of the eastern region need periodic maintenance of the ports, as a result of their permanent exposure to strong winds, depressions and heavy rains, pointing out that some fishermen complain about the narrowness of the ports, and their lack of space for fishing boats, especially during tidal periods that make the boats unable to stand at anchors. own, as a result of the receding sea water.

He pointed out that the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Maryam Al Muhairi, formed a specialized team to discuss the problems of fishermen that hinder them in their daily hunting trips, and listen to the presentation of the heads of fishermen’s associations about the difficulties they face, which had a positive impact on fishermen of all age groups, and contributed to Developing the fishing sector in the country, explaining that these measures have brought the distance between fishermen and decision-makers closer.