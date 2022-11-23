The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is implementing the project to construct the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command, and the project is expected to be completed and delivered in the last quarter of 2024.

The Assistant Undersecretary for the Federal Infrastructure Projects Sector in the Ministry, Engineer Youssef Abdullah, said that the project for the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police is located on an area of ​​​​17,750 square meters, and at a cost of 103 million dirhams, and consists of six buildings that include meeting rooms, offices, various administrative departments and training rooms. In addition to service facilities, and 365 car parks, including parking for electric cars and vehicles of people of determination.

He pointed out that the ministry is implementing the project in accordance with the standards of new green buildings, which follow the highest standards of sustainability in the world, stressing that the ministry is keen to use artificial intelligence technology in the design of federal buildings through the use of the latest software that is in line with the state’s directions to achieve sustainable designs, and the implementation and construction of projects depends on it. On the basis of federal standards that ensure the application of environmentally friendly standards, reduce energy consumption.

Abdullah pointed out that the ministry seeks to align its goals with the goals of the UAE government, to keep pace with its aspirations in the next fifty years, and to support its march towards the forefront of the world’s countries in terms of competitiveness in terms of energy and electricity quality, infrastructure and housing, transportation and federal roads, sustainable buildings, and the continuation of the development process. sustainable.

He added that the provision of advanced infrastructure and sustainable structural projects achieves a quality of life for citizens and residents, supports the national economy and the leadership of the UAE globally, and crosses over the next fifty years of achievements, leading to the celebration of the UAE Centennial 2071.