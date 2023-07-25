The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is implementing three projects in Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, including the construction and development of Al Khor Street in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, maintenance and upgrading of the E89 road from the Dolphin Roundabout to the Cement Factory Roundabout in the Emirate of Fujairah, and adding a warehouse to Fujairah Hospital.

Finally, the Ministry announced the issuance of three public tenders for the implementation of the three projects, as the term for the tender for Al Khor Street will expire on the 28th of next August, the E89 road maintenance tender on the 23rd of the same month, and the tender for the Fujairah Hospital Warehouse on the 8th of the same month.

The Ministry is keen to develop and improve the extended road network in all Emirates, which meets the needs of population and urban expansion and spread, and accommodates the growing increase in traffic, as well as improving transport and traffic, as the Ministry applies international best practices by relying on the system of innovation, sustainability, and artificial intelligence, in addition to its cooperation with its partners to preserve the country’s gains in infrastructure.

The ministry promotes the use of sustainable materials in its projects, as dyes are used that absorb carbon dioxide and unpleasant odors from the air.

The Ministry also applies high-quality sustainability standards during the construction of its projects to improve their quality and maintenance, including energy, water, waste and material management, environment and climate change, and other criteria, such as the use of thermal bricks, the use of central solar heater units, and the energy analysis system, which is a program that helps save energy and evaluate the performance of electromechanical systems, and provide the required feedback on consumption, as well as the establishment of a sewage network that ends with wastewater collection tanks, and then treated by a water treatment plant, and the adoption of a power generation system using solar panels, and other criteria that take into account Sustainability and promotion of the green environment.