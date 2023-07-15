The money of German savers could renew German infrastructure. But capital is being diverted, the fund industry complains. Special funds operate from Luxembourg, although the money does not always flow into German projects.

Not in the best condition: damaged roadway at “Am Erlenbruch” in Frankfurt Image: Frank Rumpenhorst

Wt is easy to forget: the traffic light coalition agreement was intended to spread a spirit of optimism. Large construction sites such as the ecological transformation, dilapidated roads and bridges as well as digitization should be opened and then work should be done quickly. Money is needed for all these projects – more money than the state can mobilize on its own. Especially since the turnaround in interest rates has noticeably worsened his conditions.

Philip Krohn Editor in business, responsible for “People and Business”.

However, the German fund industry is certain that the money from German savers will not end up in German infrastructure projects. She identifies the reason for this as a less favorable tax treatment of German funds in relation to Luxembourg funds (which are often set up by the same players but have a different domicile for various reasons). In addition, German asset managers for alternative investments, including infrastructure investments, would be disadvantaged compared to Great Britain, France or Spain.