In this 38th episodePedro Rodrigues talks about the possibility of loss of autonomy of regulatory agencies in Brazil.

Amendment 54 of the MP (Provisional Measure) 1,154/2023edited by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), proposes the creation of councils linked to the ministries and regulatory agencies “to deliberate on normative activities”. The measure could subordinate the decisions of the agencies to political positions, undermining the independence of these bodies.

The Amendment provides that the councils created are composed of representatives of the appropriate ministries, sectors corresponding to the area of ​​operation, academia, consumers and the agency itself.

Pedro Rodrigues points out that regulatory agencies are State bodies and not government bodies. Therefore, independent action is essential to supervise their sectors without interference. “Changing this jeopardizes the impartiality of regulatory decisions, bringing legal uncertainty to agents that already operate in Brazil and driving away new investors”he says.

Regulatory agencies are responsible for overseeing sectors of the economy that have a natural monopoly or that require government autonomy. Therefore, for Pedro Rodrigues, “the autonomy and independence of the agencies are crucial for the country to maintain regulatory stability and legal certainty, essential to maintain the attractiveness of new investments”.

Episode 33:

Pedro Rodrigues talks about how the publication of the law responsible for the privatization of Eletrobras rekindled discussions about the construction of locational thermoelectric plants using natural gas as fuel.

A law No. 14,182 of 2021 provides for the contracting of 8,000 MW in the form of natural gas thermoelectric plants. The idea is to guarantee Brazil’s energy security and reduce dependence on hydroelectric energy, which is vulnerable in periods of drought.

To enable the contracting of thermal plants, the law provides for capacity reserve auctions for each region of the country, including the respective expected capacity distributions. Since the approval of the law, an auction was held in September 2022, which had only 3 planned projects sold.

Pedro Rodrigues talks about the decision by the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to increase the cost of fuel, announced by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, on Tuesday (28.Feb) and which began to take effect on Wednesday (1st .sea).

For Rodrigues, the reenactment will have a “political cost” for increasing the value of fuels to consumers. He also highlights the taxation of 9.2% of the tax to be levied on exports of crude petroleum oils or bituminous minerals.

“In an attempt to resolve the issue of revenue with less inflationary impact, an export tax was created on crude oil. With that, the impact extended to other links in the chain. The shadow of regulatory instability and fiscal and legal insecurity could bring a setback to the sector, ruling out the possibility of new investments”explains.

The change will cause the charge of PIS (Social Integration Program)/Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security) and Cide (Contributions for Intervention in the Economic Domain) on gasoline to be R$ 0.47 per liter. Considering the R$ 0.13 reduction announced by Petrobras, the impact will be R$ 0.34 per liter. For ethanol, the increase will be R$ 0.02 per liter.

On Thursday (March 2) the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, said that the state company will define the price “as she thinks it has to be”. Prates said that the PPI (Import Parity Price) – which links the price of fuel in Brazil to the variation in the international market – is not always the best alternative, as it is the competitor’s price.

Pedro Rodrigues talks about Petrobras’ historic result in 2022. On March 1, the oil company released the financial results for the fourth quarter and consolidated for the year, with a record net profit of R$ 188.3 billion, the best in history.

According to Pedro Rodrigues, specialists expected a good performance from the company, and the numbers proved the expectations.

In the last quarter of 2022, the oil company posted a net profit of BRL 43.3 billion, 6% lower than the previous quarter, but with an increase of 37.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

Among the factors that contributed to the result are the increase of 43% of the barrel of oil in relation to the previous year, caused by the recovery of the global demand for energy sources and by the geopolitical shocks resulting from the war in Ukraine.

Another highlight of the report was the continuity of the company’s divestment processes, which resulted in revenues of US$4.8 billion at the end of 2022, with the sale of assets and portfolio management. For Pedro Rodrigues, among the negotiations, the sale of Gaspetro, Campo de Albacora Leste, SIX and REMAN “represented crucial advances in opening up the national energy sector, attracting new agents to the market”.

Petrobras occupies the third position in the ranking of the highest net profit among the main oil companies in the West, ahead of companies like BP and TotalEnergies.

“The result of the oil company is very positive and demonstrates that, under efficient management, it is possible for the company to play a relevant role in the international context”, says Pedro Rodrigues.

Pedro Rodrigues talks about how the rise in oil prices boosted the collection of government participation in the oil and gas sector in 2022.

According to data released by the ANP (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis do Brasil), the oil and gas sector paid a total of R$116 billion in government participations in 2022, the second highest amount ever recorded. For Pedro Rodrigues, from CBIE, the result “made clear the positive impact of the rise in the price of a barrel of oil for the oil and gas industry”.

Of the amount paid in 2022, the Union received BRL 43.8 billion, while the States received BRL 36.9 billion and the municipalities BRL 24.8 billion. The amount paid was the best in the historical series, excluding signature bonus payments.

The State of Rio de Janeiro stood out in terms of collection, receiving 82% of the amount paid, followed by São Paulo and Espírito Santo, which accounted for approximately 10% and 4% of the amount collected, respectively. Among the 20 largest municipal collectors, 17 are in Rio de Janeiro, while the other 3 are in São Paulo, Espírito Santo and Maranhão.

“Although the high price of oil can put pressure on fuel market prices, on one side of the balance, on the other it brings benefits and guarantees a period of bonanza”, says Pedro Rodrigues.

Pedro Rodrigues talks about the revocation of the Resolution No. 9/2019 by the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council). The measure put an end to Petrobras’ divestment plans, which had the objective of selling the company’s refining assets in the country.

Since 2019, Petrobras has managed to complete the sale of 4 of the 8 refineries involved in the agreement with Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense). According to Pedro Rodrigues, the idea was that disinvestment would provide “the entry of new agents in the segment, promoting competitiveness”. But, for the current Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveirathe new situation in the energy sector also demands changes in current policies, giving greater focus to energy security issues.

The minister defends that the time is right to invest in the modernization and expansion of existing refineries, and seek to reduce external vulnerability in the supply of derivatives. Also at the CNPE meeting, it was decided that PPSA, the pre-salt state company, should analyze the signing of Union oil refining contracts with national units.

“So far, a barrel of oil from the Union was sold only in its raw form, still in the production units on the high seas. The new type of agreement allows the use of idle capacity in the refining park and adds value to PPSA products”, says Pedro Rodrigues.

