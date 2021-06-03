JArt nouveau old building, a two-minute walk to the pub. Life in the city has its advantages. Anyone who still cannot or does not want to do without their own car, for example because they work in shifts, is already having a hard time looking for a parking space. Switching to an electric car seems impossible, looking for a free charging station after midnight is just as impractical as lowering the charging cable through the window.

The estimate made by Volkswagen that 40 percent of all charging processes take place at home and another 40 percent at work may apply to single-family home owners commuting to the office. But in Germany more than 37 million people live in apartment buildings. The German energy agency Dena expects up to twelve million private charging points in buildings with one or two apartments, but a maximum of 1.8 million charging points in buildings with three or more apartments. In a Germany-wide study, the agency stated: Even in a favorable scenario, with the exception of a few areas in Eastern Germany, there could soon be a shortage of public charging points in all districts.

The charging station as an instrument for customer loyalty

In order to solve the problem, politicians rely on funding programs. Individual charging stations are sprouting up in front of town halls, at train stations and along the roadside. The charging station register recorded around 33,000 public charging points at the end of last year. In 90 percent of the cases, these are devices that work with alternating current. They are comparatively cheap, the operator has to invest around 10,000 euros, the connection and construction costs are extra. Depending on local conditions, the total price can double.

FAZ Frühdenker – The newsletter for Germany Weekdays at 6.30 a.m. SIGN IN

However, on such a column you can get a maximum of 100 kilometers of electricity on board in one hour, and the battery must be optimally tempered, so it is best to be comfortably warm, but not hot. Christopher Mennekes, managing partner of the company named after his grandfather, has benefited from the increased demand for charging stations. But even he says: “AC charging only makes sense where the vehicle has been parked for significantly longer than an hour. Then the charging station can also function as an instrument for customer loyalty. ”In other words, it can make sense for a cinema owner to set up AC charging stations, but it will hardly be worthwhile for a baker.

From a technical point of view, however, it is possible to get much more electricity into an electric car in a significantly shorter time if direct current instead of alternating current is used for charging. The alternating current available in the network must first be converted into direct current, only that can charge the battery. This limits the maximum output to 22 kilowatts. With rectified electricity, newer electric cars can already achieve charging capacities of 100 kilowatts, and significantly more in the premium segment. This enables a different infrastructure concept. In the cities, charging parks could emerge that differ from the classic gas station only in that electrons flow instead of gasoline or diesel. The chargers themselves correspond to those that are built at the electric filling stations along the highways.

“However, relying solely on direct current would be a mistake,” warns Mennekes. His most important argument: If all electric cars were only charged with direct current, there would be no possibility of balancing an energy system based on volatile solar and wind power. Because anyone who drives to a fast charging station wants full power and that immediately. Waiting at such a charging station is wasted time. “It’s better to charge cars where they’ll be parked for longer anyway,” says Mennekes. And: At a fast charging station, the motto “time is money” also applies to the operator. The investment costs are currently around 150,000 euros per charging point and will not fall below 100,000 euros even with higher quantities. Despite the electricity price of up to EUR 1.09 per kilowatt hour, operation only pays off if long-term parking is prevented.