Sumy Regional Administration: Infrastructure facilities were damaged in Sumy

As a result of an airstrike in the city of Sumy, infrastructure facilities were damaged. This was reported by the Sumy regional administration in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that emergency services were working at the scene. No other details are provided.

Earlier, Russian military launched a missile strike on a bunker in Sumy, where Volodymyr Zelensky met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky. It is noted that the attack was carried out on the territory of the Sumkhimprom plant, where a strategic facility is located. It is not specified whether the Ukrainian leader or the command was there at the time of the strike.