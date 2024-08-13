Sumy OVA reported damage to infrastructure facilities in Sumy
Infrastructure facilities were damaged in Sumy as a result of a strike by the Russian Armed Forces. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration (OVA) in its Telegram-channel.
It is reported that on the night of August 13, the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on infrastructure facilities in Sumy. The number of facilities and their purpose are not specified.
#Infrastructure #facilities #damaged #Sumy #region
