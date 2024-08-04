Critical infrastructure facilities damaged in Sumy region of Ukraine

Critical infrastructure facilities were damaged in three settlements in the Sumy region of Ukraine. This is reported by Telegram-channel “Public Sumy”.

“Critical infrastructure and transport were damaged in Sumy region,” the report says. It is specified that objects in Myropolye, Manukhovka and Druzhba were hit. There were no reports of casualties.

Earlier it became known that in the Poltava region of Ukraine, as a result of a series of explosions, the railway infrastructure was damaged. The track, contact network and supports were damaged.

Before this, it was reported that an energy facility was hit in Kherson, which is controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. As a result, electricity was lost in some places in the city for several minutes.