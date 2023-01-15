Munira Abdul Karim, Director of the Western Region Projects Department at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, stated that the ministry has completed the implementation of the second phase of the Emirates Road Extension project, which extends from the Al-Aqran intersection in the Emirate of Umm Al-Quwain to the Al-Shuhada intersection in the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah, with a length of 16 km. in both directions.

Munira Abdul Karim told «Emirates Today» that the ministry aims to achieve a sustainable environment and infrastructure, in implementation of the directives of the UAE government, and therefore the ministry has developed ambitious action plans to implement these directions, and has worked during the past years to provide the infrastructure with all its data, including road networks, and the preparation of All appropriate conditions that achieve well-being and quality of life for road users.

She pointed out that the project includes adding a traffic lane in each direction with a width of 3.65 meters, and a road shoulder with a width of 1.2 meters, with the addition of indicative traffic signs on both sides of the road and making lane planning, which facilitates traffic for road users and raises the level of traffic safety.

Regarding the impact and added value of the project, Munira Abdul Karim confirmed that it is one of the security and strategic projects that contribute to raising the road quality index, as it was implemented by following the highest standards of sustainability and international specifications in order to achieve traffic efficiency and safety for road users, in addition to that it contributes to the flow of traffic and reduce the time The journey, pointing out that the project completion period took 375 days, of which 45 days were for design and preparation, and 330 days for the implementation process.