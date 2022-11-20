The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for the Infrastructure and Transportation Sector, Engineer Hassan Muhammad Jumaa Al Mansouri, confirmed that the Ministry has finally finished developing a future development plan for the federal road sector for the next 10 years, with a value of up to five billion dirhams, with the aim of meeting the needs of various regions of the country, and keeping pace with The rapid growth witnessed by the Emirates, the enhancement of the quality of life, the creation of highly efficient infrastructure and federal roads that are compatible with the development of the state, enhance its competitiveness in international forums, and support the future direction for the next 50 years.

He explained that the ministry is continuing its efforts to develop a network of arterial roads, linking the regions of the country, and the ministry is currently dealing with projects to develop and raise the efficiency of federal roads at a value of 500 million dirhams, in line with the best international standards, and raising the quality of infrastructure that contributes to raising the country’s competitiveness and improving the quality of roads. Federal.

Al-Mansoori said that the ministry is seeking global leadership in the fields of infrastructure and transportation, by developing and expanding the federal road network of bridges, tunnels and road networks, and benefiting from smart traffic and transportation applications and systems, to achieve the highest efficiency of the road and transportation system, to keep pace with urban development in the various emirates of the country, according to Al-Mansoori. The highest international standards, to ensure safe, smooth and sustainable mobility, in cooperation and coordination with partners in the field of transportation and roads in the country, in addition to strengthening them with all necessary services to support electric vehicles and the smart mobility system, especially for self-driving vehicles.

He added that road projects are one of the paths of the new development model of the state, and lead the development projects during the next 50 years, and the main engine of all axes of sustainable development, while extending the highest thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership, for its keen interest in the road sector, as it is a major supporter of national economies and social cohesion, happiness and quality of life.