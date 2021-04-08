Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Central Region Department of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority discussed with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, coordination to develop future plans to upgrade the infrastructure sectors, especially in the fields of energy, water and services in the various regions of the Central Region cities, and flexibility in dealing with changes, and dealing with challenges using innovative tools and digital transformation. And future solutions to meet the requirements of the next stage in the comprehensive development process.

This came during the meeting held at the headquarters of the Central Region Administration in Al-Batayeh, in the presence of Eng. Khalifa Muhammad Al-Taniji, Director of the Central Region Department at the Authority, and Munira Abdul Karim Ahmed, Director of the Southern Region at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Eng. Ahmed Yusef Al-Naqbi from the Central Region Administration participated in the meeting. And Abdul Rahman Ali from the ministry.

Eng. Khalifa Muhammad Al-Tunaiji confirmed that the authority is working on crystallizing a comprehensive vision for the development of infrastructure projects in the fields of energy in all regions, and is keen to enhance the complementarity of work between federal and local government agencies, in addition to involving the private sector in the process of development and development, relying on effective tools, and keeping pace with Developments accompanying urban planning and sustainable development.

During the meeting, he reviewed the axes of the ambitious development plan in the central region, which includes a number of innovative projects and ideas to meet the challenges and provide the best services to the people of the region.

He pointed out that during the meeting, the street lighting system supervised by the authority in the central region was discussed, which amounted to 17,000 lighting poles and up to 32,000 searchlights, and preparing a comprehensive plan to develop all searchlights into an energy-saving LED system to save energy and reduce carbon emissions, and to develop infrastructure projects. For roads, and the distribution of the ministry’s responsibilities to five municipalities, in order to supervise and follow up their areas, and to develop them according to an integrated system.