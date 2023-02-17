The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has completed a project to maintain a number of departments in Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital and develop others, in addition to replacing the entire water network.

The Director of the Eastern Region Projects Department at the Ministry, Engineer Halima Al-Shehhi, stated that the maintenance project included the creation of five departments, namely the Blood Bank, Diabetes Department, Physiotherapy and Radiology Department, the Department of Hygiene Services and the Laboratory, in addition to the maintenance of the main corridors and external facades and the replacement of the entire water network.

She emphasized that the Ministry relies in the implementation of the project on high standards of sustainability that contribute to reducing carbon emissions, rationalizing electricity and water consumption, improving water quality, improving indoor air quality, and protecting against fungi, bacteria and viruses.

Al-Shehhi indicated that the ministry is working in cooperation with the relevant federal and local bodies to achieve the goals of sustainable development, and to ensure the sustainability of energy and infrastructure by raising the efficiency of assets, reducing maintenance and operating costs, achieving high energy efficiency and high water consumption efficiency, in addition to using sustainable building materials, and switching to Smart buildings through the introduction of modern and innovative programs and means on the assets of federal buildings.