Measure turns credit and debit cards and Pix into options; text will be analyzed by the Economic Affairs Committee

A Infrastructure Commission of the Senate approved on Tuesday (Oct 24) the bill 4,643 2020 which authorizes the use of electronic means, such as credit and debit cards and Pix, to pay road tolls. The approved version was a substitute for the senator Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA) for the original text, by senator Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE). The project now moves to CAE (Committee on Economic Affairs).

The proposal changes the law 8,987 1995, which provides for the general regulation of public service concessions to allow the adoption of new means of payment at tolls. The original text only mentioned credit and debit cards, but the replacement talks about “digital media” broadly, to include other tools.

“When other safer and faster forms of payment than credit or debit cards emerge, and there will certainly be soon, the law will not be obsolete”, explains Senator Weverton in his report. The text also determines that the same fare be charged, regardless of the payment method chosen by the driver.

Another change made by the substitute is that the rule will only apply to contracts made from January 1, 2025. The objective is not to cause legal uncertainty in the regulation and inspection of contracts in progress. For these, Weverton suggests that the update be carried out gradually, in accordance with contractual reviews carried out every 5 years.

“A ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) manages 24 road concession contracts, representing 13,000 kilometers of federal highways. The immediate change to the rules of all these contracts, even if for a meritorious purpose, could have an adverse effect on the regulation of the contracts themselves, since for each one a specific account must be made to balance the concessionaire’s obligations.”explains the rapporteur.

The substitute was presented to the committee by the senator Marcos Rogério (PL-RO). He praised the bill’s initiative and regretted that this type of innovation was not an initiative of ANTT itself or the highway concession companies.

“Sometimes difficulties arise in delivering what is basic to the consumer and the Legislative Power has to focus on making a law of this nature to deliver the obvious”, commented Marcos.

With information from Senate Agency.