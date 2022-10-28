In recent days at the headquarters of the ASF, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) presented two reports “Infrastructure Governance Audit” and “Considerations and priorities for the evaluation of integrity risks”, both are product of the collaboration agreement entered into between both institutions with the purpose of strengthening the mandate of the ASF and enhancing its contributions to good governance and the efficiency of public institutions in our country, generating value and making a difference in the lives of citizens , in accordance with the provisions of INTOSAI P-12 “Value and benefit of Supreme Audit Institutions”.

The first report “Infrastructure Governance Audit” refers to an issue of vital importance for sustainable development and the achievement of equal access to public services: investments in public infrastructure are a fundamental component in the greater part of the recovery strategies undertaken by different countries to deal with the crisis generated by COVID 19.

In this scenario, the SAIs have contributed to ensuring the integrity, efficiency, transparency, accountability and value for money of this type of investment. Although the ASF has carried out multiple audits of public works, these are ex post, so they seek to ensure compliance with the regulatory framework, especially in the contracting, execution and contract management stages and focus on identifying irregularities and compensating for damages. The OECD, based on the study of good practices generated by various SAIs in the world, such as the National Audit Office of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and the Court of Accounts of the Union of Brazil, proposes adopting a governance approach as an opportunity to prevent the misuse of public resources and other acts of corruption that can compromise the success and impact of public works, verify their resilience and recovery in an emergency situation.

The second report, “Strengthening analytics in the Superior Audit Institution of Mexico. Considerations and priorities for the evaluation of integrity risks”, the OECD analyzed the use of data and analytics by the ASF to detect integrity risks -such as corruption, fraud, waste or abuse-, in the which recognized the progress made in the ASF work program for digital transformation.

In this sense, the OECD invites the ASF to adopt a continuous capacity monitoring, improvement and maintenance scheme that recognizes the dynamic and evolving nature of analytics, explore new forms of collaboration within the ASF and other government bodies for the exchange of data, since these do not have a value by themselves, but when they are applied effectively, through the work of trained, professional personnel and coordinated institutional structures. In addition, the report recommends the development of a series of tools and methodologies to improve the use of data and analytics to detect integrity risks such as trend analysis, continuous monitoring, through dashboards and tools that analyze data. structured and unstructured.

The recommendations contained in both reports provide useful inputs for the constant renewal process of the ASF, which focuses on promoting the technological and management scope, the quality and impact of its audit work, keeping our infrastructure and human capital up to date, to ensure that public resources are used properly and contribute to improving public management in our country.