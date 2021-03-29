The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure revealed that it will soon complete the development of a new system for managing the Sheikh Zayed housing program, in preparation for submitting it to the Council of Ministers for approval of its implementation, noting that once it was assigned the responsibility of the program, it began a comprehensive review of all laws and requirements governing the program, and it was about to complete the governance mechanism. New to him.

In detail, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure stated that it is working to review all laws and requirements related to the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, after integrating it within its competencies, based on Federal Decree No. (103) of 2020 regarding the formation of a Council of Ministers and the attachment of the Zayed Housing Program and the Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport to the Ministry Energy and infrastructure.

In an official report, which Emirates Today obtained a copy of, the Ministry stated that it is also close to completing the new governance mechanism for the program, which will be presented to the Council of Ministers in preparation for the government’s approval of a new system for managing the Zayed Housing Program soon, stressing that the stability and happiness of citizens are coming. It is at the forefront of the government’s priorities, which has provided all the capabilities to create modern and sustainable residential neighborhoods that surpass the aspirations and aspirations of citizens.

The Ministry stated that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program has developed a clear housing plan that anticipates the next 50 years and is linked to the state’s orientation and vision in support of the axis of happiness, quality of life and family stability, which is aimed at achieving sustainable development, pointing out that its most prominent future goals are the sustainability of government housing, and the provision of housing in a new and modern concept. It meets the developments in various fields and the needs imposed by global changes.

She noted that she is taking accelerated steps to cross the next fifty years in a capacity and to achieve global leadership by the 2071 centenary by launching specific initiatives and projects that keep pace with the direction of the UAE government, stressing that providing advanced infrastructure and sustainable government housing that achieves happiness for citizens and their quality of life is a priority in the schedule The work of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and this has been reflected through projects and initiatives for the construction of modern residential complexes.

11 thousand housing units are under follow-up

Statistics of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure stated that the ministry has completed the delivery of 2538 houses to citizens during the past year, while it is continuing to implement 11 thousand and 103 housing units in various emirates of the country, including 3018 government housing within residential communities, and 8,085 individual financing, of which 6459 are housing loans, and 1626 Grant. The statistic indicated that the ministry continued its work throughout the year 2020 despite the exceptional circumstances that the world went through, noting that the number of housing decisions issued last year reached 2,347 decisions, including 2,141 loans and 206 grants, while 2,538 housing units were delivered to the beneficiaries, and 2000 is scheduled to be delivered. Housing for citizens during the first quarter of this year.





