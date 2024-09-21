Over the past years, the UAE has established itself as a leading example in building an advanced and integrated infrastructure, which has contributed significantly to driving economic and social development and achieving progress in various fields..

The UAE’s leadership in developing an integrated infrastructure in various fields is linked to many factors, including huge investments, sound strategic planning, and reliance on the latest global technologies..

Infrastructure is a cornerstone in attracting global investments to various business sectors, and a supporter of economic growth and quality of life. It provides investors with a safe and stable business environment, facilitates trade and tourism, and contributes to providing more job opportunities..

The UAE has not neglected the sustainability factor in its infrastructure development journey, as it has adopted environmentally friendly practices in its various projects, invested in renewable energy, and sought to reduce dependence on non-renewable natural resources..

The UAE’s efforts were not limited to developing one infrastructure sector, but rather included all fields, starting from the transportation sector, passing through the energy and housing sectors, reaching digital infrastructure, communications infrastructure, and financial services..

The UAE has achieved advanced positions in several fields according to many global indicators that address various areas of infrastructure. It has been at the forefront in the region over the past years, and has achieved distinguished accomplishments on the global level..

During the year 2024, there were many studies, reports and indicators that monitored the great progress achieved by the UAE in developing advanced infrastructure in various sectors, contributing to consolidating the country’s position on the global competitiveness map..

According to the Global Competitiveness Report 2024, issued by the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland, the UAE advanced 3 places to reach the seventh place globally, and came among the top ten countries internationally in more than 90 main and sub-indicators..

A report by the World Economic Forum ranked the UAE among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of the quality of transportation infrastructure, as the UAE achieved the fifth place globally, and the first in the Arab world in the quality of roads, and the tenth place globally and the second in the Arab world in the effectiveness of public transportation services, in addition to the ninth place globally and the first in the Arab world in the effectiveness of port services..

According to the 2023 Competitiveness Report issued by the World Economic Forum, the UAE has made significant progress in the infrastructure quality axis, becoming fourth globally in the report..

The UAE ranked first globally in 20 indicators of future opportunity readiness enablers, according to the Global Future Opportunity Index..

In a related context, the “Okla Speed ​​Test” index, which measures internet speed around the world, monitored the UAE’s progress over the past years in broadband services, occupying advanced positions and reaching first place according to the latest update in August 2024. The country also ranked first in internet speed on mobile phones according to the latest update..

The UAE achieved first place regionally in the Human Development Index 2023/2024 report issued by the United Nations Development Program, advancing in the global ranking by nine places compared to its classification in the previous report, and ranked 17th globally out of 193 countries included in the report..