Over the past years, the UAE has established itself as a leading example of building an advanced and integrated infrastructure, which has contributed significantly to driving economic and social development and achieving progress in various fields.

The UAE’s leadership in developing an integrated infrastructure in various fields is linked to many factors, including huge investments, sound strategic planning, and reliance on the latest global technologies.

Infrastructure is a cornerstone in attracting global investments to various business sectors, and a supporter of economic growth and quality of life. It provides investors with a safe and stable business environment, facilitates trade and tourism, and contributes to providing more job opportunities.

The UAE has not neglected the sustainability factor in its infrastructure development journey, as it has adopted environmentally friendly practices in its various projects, invested in renewable energy, and sought to reduce dependence on non-renewable natural resources.

The UAE’s efforts were not limited to developing one infrastructure sector, but rather included all fields, starting from the transportation sector, through the energy and housing sectors, and reaching digital infrastructure, communications infrastructure, and financial services.

The UAE has achieved advanced positions in several fields, according to many global indicators that address various areas of infrastructure. It has been at the forefront in the region over the past years, and has achieved distinguished accomplishments on the global level.

During the year 2024, there were many studies, reports and indicators that monitored the great progress achieved by the UAE in developing advanced infrastructure in various sectors, contributing to consolidating the country’s position on the global competitiveness map.

According to the Global Competitiveness Report 2024, issued by the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland, the UAE advanced three places to reach seventh place globally, and came among the top 10 countries internationally in more than 90 main and sub-indicators.

A report by the World Economic Forum ranked the UAE among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of the quality of transportation infrastructure. The UAE achieved fifth place globally and first in the Arab world in road quality, 10th globally and second in the Arab world in the effectiveness of public transportation services, in addition to ninth place globally and first in the Arab world in the effectiveness of port services.