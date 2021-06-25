It is impressive to see up close the way in which this luxurious complex of towers of Miami which collapsed in the early hours of Thursday and engulfed at least 55 apartments: the 12 floors collapsed so quickly on top of each other that they appear crushed in layers, as if it were a tower of pancakes.

This arrangement, experts estimate, makes it extremely difficult to rescue survivors from the complex. Chaplain Towers from Surfisde, Miami, because at first glance the gaps in the rubble seem scarce that could harbor some sign of life.

Rescuers are also working at full steam, also complicated by the rain that fell Thursday night and filled many of the possible vital spaces among the ruins with water.

They are 80 endowments from all over the state of Florida, and further afield, provided with specially trained dogs and the best technology.

Rescue teams use all the technology at their disposal to search for victims of the collapsed building in Miami. Photo: AP

Animals are the ones that move first to track life traces. They are also used infrared sensors to detect human warmth, big and tiny drones and small cameras that are introduced through the rubble to access possible victims.

Other elements used are small sonars to detect sounds, so the area needs to remain silent.

There’s also devices for detecting gas and explosives and some robots small that can enter the gaps of a collapsed structure.

I work without pause

Rescuers work tirelessly. At night they do it between huge cranes with lights that make that place practically by day.

The contrast of that fierce focus of whitish light, almost from an operating room, with the darkness reigning around (the neighboring buildings evacuated and without light) and the gloom of the beach.

In the middle of the despair of relatives Waiting for news from loved ones who remain missing, rescuers move slowly because every step they take can be worse.

They remove small pieces with the hands almost of surgeons to avoid landslides that can further complicate the chances of the survivors.

Anguish and little news

There was little news of life finds. They say 35 people were rescued, but there are no details.

Shortly after the collapse a 15-year-old adolescent was seen emerging from the ruins, which, as it became known this Friday, has only a few broken bones. His mother, whose condition remains in reserve, was also rescued.

On Thursday night a body was seen leaving on a stretcher wrapped in yellow plastic.

The situation is very unstable. At dawn this Friday, something happened that everyone feared and that caused the search tasks to be suspended for a while: a gas pipe exploded and a fire broke out It had to be controlled by firefighters.

Explosions are always a threat. Not only because of gas and electricity, but also because cars with full fuel tanks were trapped in the garage.

When part of the 136-apartment complex collapsed at 1:23 a.m. Thursday, rescuers first focused on saving those trapped in the units that were left standing.

The elevators and stairs had been destroyed and the garage was flooded so many could not leave their homes.



Rescue efforts did not stop overnight, despite the rain in Miami. Photo: AFP

With special cranes, they were removed from the balconies. After making sure no one was left there, they set about removing the rubble from the 55 destroyed apartments.

Florida Governor Ron de Santis declared the state of emergency for Miami-Dade County, enabling the mobilization of forces and federal financial assistance.

In Washington, President Joe Biden authorized the disaster agency FEMA to provide federal assistance.

Rescuers alternate their work shifts. Americans already call them “heroes.”

Around the destroyed building are white tents with boxes of food and drinks. They are special donations from individuals and companies that seek to comfort workers.

The police have also called on Calvary Church, a nearby church, to set up a tent so that rescuers can come to pray and find much-needed spiritual comfort.

Miami, Special Envoy

CB