Madrid. In this new infrared image from ESO’s Paranal Observatory (European Southern Observatory) in Chile, a myriad of stars are revealed behind the nebula’s faint orange glow. Sh2-54.

Located in the constellation of Serpents (The snake), this impressive stellar nursery has been imaged in all its intricate detail using VISTA (Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy), the ESO reports in a statement.

When the ancients looked up at the night sky, they saw random patterns in the stars. The Greeks, for example, called one of these “constellations” Serpentsdue to its resemblance to a snake.

What they would not have been able to see is that at the tail of this constellation there are a large number of impressive astronomical objects. These include the nebulae Eagle, Omega Y Sh2-54; the latter is revealed in a new light in this spectacular infrared image.

Nebulae are vast clouds of gas and dust from which stars are born. Telescopes have allowed the astronomical community to identify and analyze these rather faint objects in exquisite detail. The stellar nursery shown here, located about six thousand light-years away, is officially called Sh2-54; the Sh refers to American astronomer Stewart Sharpless, who cataloged more than 300 nebulae in the 1950s.

As the technology used to explore the Universe advances, so does our understanding of these stellar nurseries. One of these advances is the ability to see beyond light that can be detected by our eyes, such as infrared light. Like the snake (namesake of this nebula), which evolved by developing the ability to detect infrared light to better understand its environment, we too have developed instruments to learn more about the Universe.

While visible light is easily absorbed by the dust clouds present in nebulae, infrared light can pass through the thick layers of dust almost unimpeded. Therefore, this image reveals a large number of stars hidden behind the dust veils. This is especially useful, as it allows the scientific community to study what happens in stellar nurseries in much greater detail, and consequently learn more about how stars form.

This image was captured in infrared light using a highly sensitive 67 million pixel camera installed on ESO’s VISTA telescope at the Paranal Observatory, Chile. It was taken as part of the VVVX survey (VISTA Variables in the Via Láctea eXtended survey). This is a multi-year project that has repeatedly observed a large part of the Milky Way at infrared wavelengths, providing key data for understanding stellar evolution.