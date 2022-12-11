During almost every weekend in which a Formula 1 Grand Prix takes place i Federation commissioners inflict sanctions of some kind on drivers and/or teams for the violation of some aspects of the regulation. Obviously, the aspect that most stays in mind for insiders and enthusiasts is the ‘sporting’ penalty that is applied to those directly involved, from the reprimand, to the time penalty, to any setbacks on the grid or other. It is not uncommon for discussions to explode in the days following the races, even heated ones on the reasons that led to this or that sanction, with the same riders and their team principals involved in the controversies.

In general, the opinion of many enthusiasts is that the stewards and the Federation in general often show a excessive interventionism, sanctioning race situations or accidents that could be overlooked on several occasions, as happens in other categories of motorsport. The lesser-known aspect of these penalties – which however is obviously quite relevant to the FIA ​​– is the monetary penalty that is always associated with any infraction. This money, disbursed by the teams or by the riders depending on the type of episode targeted by the commissioners, obviously goes to replenish the Federation’s coffers.

The German site Auto Motor und Sport has started to settle the accounts in the pocket of the highest governing body of international motoring, calculating that this year the FIA ​​has collected, from the sole sanctions for sporting infringements on the track, 116,800 euros. Of these, 98,000 euros were paid out by the teams and 18,600 by the riders. Then there are several fines left ‘pending’ pending possible relapses, such as the 25,000 euros inflicted on Sebastian Vettel for leaving the drivers’ briefing in Austria early. Retirement should, however, protect Vettel from other similar infractions that would force him to open his wallet.

This year’s figure turned out to be lslightly higher than in 2021, when the fines had stopped at 113,400 euros. On the other hand, the number of sanctions imposed has increased significantly. With the same number of races played, 22, the total number of penalties went from 96 to 140. All this without counting the 7 million dollars that the FIA ​​will collect from Red Bull (and 450,000 from Aston Martin) for violating the budget cap in the 2021 season. A far from marginal nest egg. During the season the president of the GPDA, Alexander Wurz, had disputed the amount of fines imposed on pilots and the fact that the money went to the Federation, suggesting the possibility of using it for charitable and solidarity purposes.