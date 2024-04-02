In 2024, 155 notices were issued in one of the most deforested biomes in Brazil; movement, which includes the Brazilian Forest Service, completes 3 months

The issuance of infraction notices in the Cerrado recorded a 48% drop from January to March 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. This year, 155 notices were recorded for environmental infractions in the biome, compared to 295 last year.

A total of R$27.8 million in fines applied was also recorded – R$36% less than in 2023, when the value reached R$43.6 million.

The data are from Ascema (National Association of Career Servers of Environmental Specialists), an entity representing employees in the environmental area, and relate to data from the Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and the ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation).

The numbers, however, are not positive. This is because they do not necessarily reflect a drop in deforestation or in acts that justify the imposition of a fine. In fact, they are the result of strike of several environmental employees who completes 3 months this Tuesday (April 2, 2024).

Employees from ICMBio, Ibama and the Brazilian Forest Service would join the strike. According to Ascema, which is leading negotiations with the government for a new career plan, adherence to the movement is around 90%.

During the strike, technicians have focused only on internal bureaucratic activities and suspended work in the field. This is the case of deforestation inspections in Brazilian forests, research and inspections to release environmental licenses – the delays of which are already impacting the Brazilian infrastructure sector.

“Unfortunately, it seems that the data is positive because the feeling of environmental violations has decreased, but that is not true. In practice, the protection and inspection activities that should be taking place are not taking place.”says Cléberson Zavaski, president of Ascema.

The environmental agenda is dear to the Lula government, which has made an international effort to position Brazil as an important leader in issues related to climate change. At the same time, the Union is also preparing a task force with the government of 7 states and the Federal District that owns portions of the Cerrado in their territories to combat the advance of deforestation in the biome. For Zavaski, the strategy seems contradictory.

“At the same time that the government’s speech is from the point of view of the green agenda, the ecological transition, of halting deforestation, we have a situation in which, to date, there has been no agreement, or a convergence to meet civil servants’ demands”says the president of Ascema.

According to Zavaski, the effects of the strike, which already appear in the numbers compiled by the association, will soon begin to have an effect in practice. He cites as an example the fires that occur in the Central-West region during times of drought.

“When the clouds dissipate, when there is a drought, failure to prepare the environment will result in large fires in the Central-West region. These problems are already very common, but they tend to get worse“, he said.

AMAZON IS ALSO AT RISK

As with the Cerrado, the preservation of the Amazon is also threatened. Data compiled by Ascema shows that, from January to February 2024, the movement caused an 89% drop in the issuance of infraction notices for cases of deforestation in the Amazon by Ibama. There were 83 such warnings. In 2023, during the same period, 770 infraction notices were delivered.

According to the organization, the value applied by the ICMBio in environmental fines in the biome also showed a significant reduction: it went from R$22.6 million in the first 2 months of 2023 to R$3.3 million at the beginning of 2024. The variation represents an 85% drop.

In the Yanomami Indigenous Land, the operations of environmental officials are also hampered. The region is facing a rise in cases of malnutrition and malaria among the population, increased by the spread of illegal mining. In 2023, during the Lula administration, 363 deaths of indigenous people in the areaan increase of 5.8% compared to 2022.

WITHOUT AGREEMENT, ENVIRONMENTALISTS DISCUSS STRIKE

Faced with the lack of response from government agencies, environmental employees are considering carrying out a general strike, which would result in the stoppage of all services provided by the agencies, and not just field work, as is currently the case.

Although the strike began in January, the discussion about environmentalists' demands has been going on since October 2023, when a Specific Temporary Negotiation Table was established with entities representing environmentalists and government representatives, including the MGI (Ministry of Management and Innovation). To the Power360the body said it does not comment on negotiation processes, but is “open to dialogue with all careers”.

On March 8, employees met with the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, to talk about the demands and ask for help in negotiations with the MGI. They left the meeting expecting to receive a new counter-proposal by the end of the same month, which did not materialize, according to Ascema.

Questioned by Power360O MMA (Ministry of the Environment) said that enhancing the careers of environmental employees is a priority for the agency. He stated that the claims presented are being treated with the highest possible priority.

“The MMA maintains constant dialogue with the MGI and is committed to the rapid conclusion of negotiations with environmental officials”declared in a note.

This digital newspaper also asked which and how many meetings had been scheduled by the MMA since employees met with Minister Marina Silva on March 8, but received no response. The space remains open.

Here is the full notes sent by the ministries to the Power360:

Ministry of Management and Innovation:

“On October 9, 2023, a Specific and Temporary Negotiation Table was opened with entities representing environmental career employees (and not a Working Group). In 2024, two Specific and Temporary Tables have already been held with IBAMA and ICMBio, the first on 02/01/2024 and the second on 02/16/2024. Although all negotiations were conducted by the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services, the entities representing the category rejected the proposal presented by the body. With this, the dialogue with the category continues. The Government remains sensitive to the situation of the bodies and entities of the Federal Executive, regarding the need to recompose their staff and has been doing what is possible, within the budgetary limits, to meet to demands. The MGI remains open to dialogue with all careers, but does not comment on negotiation processes within the Specific and Temporary Tables.”

Ministry of the Environment:

“Fighting deforestation has been a priority for the federal government since President Lula took office. In 2023, the resumption of socio-environmental governance allowed a 50% reduction in the area under deforestation alerts in the Amazon compared to 2022, according to Inpe's Deter system. The federal government launched Action Plans for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation in the Amazon and Cerrado last year, and plans for the other biomes are under development. The government also articulates a high-level pact with the governors of the Cerrado States to combat deforestation in the biome. More information available here . The MMA maintains constant dialogue with the MGI and is committed to quickly concluding negotiations with environmental officials.”

DEFORESTATION IN CERRADO

In February this year, the Cerrado had a 19% increase in deforestation alerts compared to the same month in 2023. From August 2023 to February 2024, 3,798 km² were devastated in the biome. The data are from Inpe (National Institute for Space Research).

The situation is more serious and worrying in the Matopiba region – which brings together the states of Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia. Almost 75% of deforestation in the Cerrado occurs in the 4 states.

With an eye on the growing rates of deforestation in the biome, the MMA announced, in November 2023, the PPCerrado (Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation and Burning in the Cerrado Biome). The initiative will have 4 work axes, valid from 2023 and 2027: