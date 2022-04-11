By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Shares of e-commerce platform Infracommerce extended declines on Monday, as the market evaluated a new incentive program for the company’s executives.

At 2:51 pm, the shares fell 8%, to 10.24 reais, after falling 8.7% on Friday. The stock has accumulated six consecutive low sessions. The paper is not part of the Ibovespa, which at the same time had a decline of 0.82%.

At the end of March, Infracommerce published a notice for the shareholders’ meeting to be held on April 28. The document includes, among other agendas, the deliberation of a new stock option plan. These plans are common in the market and are often used to attract and retain executives in companies.

However, analysts at BTG Pactual wrote in a report released on Monday that the announcement “shocked” investors and affected the stock’s performance on Friday. The bank does not cite the other bearish trading sessions. On Thursday night, the public notice for the meeting was resubmitted by Infracommerce.

According to BTG, the negative reaction of the market is due to the fact that the company had already, at the time of its IPO, in the first half of 2021, been questioned by investors because of a previous option plan.

“Infracommerce’s original stock option plan, which went public at the time of the IPO, sparked heated debates among investors at the time,” BTG analysts Carlos Sequeira and Osni Carfi wrote in the report released on Monday.

That previous plan, according to the offering’s prospectus, is limited to about 37.6 million options, which, according to BTG, represented 20.5% of the company before the listing.

“In the foreground, not only was the implied dilution high, but most options could be exercised relatively quickly and the option price was much lower than the IPO price,” BTG wrote, noting that the company justified the move. lower price in this comparison as it is a plan created years ago.

The new plan involves up to approximately 14.1 million shares, or 5% of the company’s share capital, with the possibility of adding another 1.7 million shares due to obligations assumed in the acquisition of Synapcom. The options will be divided into two programs, with different characteristics.

BTG rates the new program as “generally in line with the practices of other listed companies,” but says that “given the generosity and size of the foreground, investors are surprised to see another stock option plan being announced.” less than a year after the IPO”.

The bank’s report also says that the first plan involved not only executives who were with the company at the time, but also some who had joined the company over the years, even involving cases of additions in 2021.

“That said, the management proposal for a new options plan may be anticipating the need to create the right incentives to attract new talent and retain rising stars within the company, especially if the foreground is focused on a few executives,” he adds. the bank.

When contacted, Infracommerce did not immediately respond.

