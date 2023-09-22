Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2023 – 18:10

Infra SA signed this Thursday, 21st, in Portugal, a memorandum of understanding with the company IP Engenharia SA, part of the Infraestruturas de Portugal group and focused on the transport sector in the European country. According to Infra SA, the bilateral agreement allows the exchange of information and experiences between the two companies. The partnership is aimed at developing projects that drive innovation in infrastructure in an intelligent and sustainable way.

When signing the memorandum, the CEO of Infra SA, Jorge Bastos, highlighted the Portuguese experience in road concessions and sub-concessions and in toll collection technologies, such as free-flow use. The automatic billing system is provided for in all new Brazilian concessions.

“The Brazilian transport sector has a great interest in exchanging information with Portugal, which is a country that has managed to implement many innovations in infrastructure over the last few years. Considering the grand concessions project that Brazil foresees for the coming years, it is important to have this partnership with Portugal, which already has a great deal of experience. This partnership is also an opportunity for Brazil to contribute to the dissemination of sustainable practices that are present in our new concessions policy”, he stated.

The signing of the agreement is part of the series of agendas that the Brazilian delegation led by the Minister of Transport, Renan Filho, fulfills in Portugal this week to exchange experiences – especially related to technological innovations and in the regulatory field – and present opportunities in Brazil to investors of the European Union.

In addition to the CEO of Infra SA, Minister Renan Filho’s entourage includes the executive secretary of the Ministry of Transport, George Santoro; the national secretary of Road Transport, Viviane Esse; the head of the International Advisory Department of the Ministry of Transport, Luiz Antônio Dantas; and the general director of ANTT, Rafael Vitale.

Roadshow

Tomorrow, in Lisbon, Infra SA will participate in an international meeting to present the opportunities in Brazil’s infrastructure present in the New Growth Acceleration Program (PAC). Held by the Ministry of Transport, Brasil Transport Invest will bring together around one hundred interlocutors from forty groups from different European countries to publicize the portfolio of concession projects and attract investments to the transport sector in Brazil.