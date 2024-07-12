Pedro Rodrigues, from CBIE, talks about the IS (Selective Tax), approved by the Chamber on Wednesday (10.Jul)

O Poder360in partnership with the CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center), launches this Friday (12.Jul.2024) another episode of the program Infrastructure in 1 Minute. In weekly analyses, Pedro Rodriguespartner at the consultancy and specialist in oil and gas, talks about the main issues related to the energy sector.

In this 95th episodeRodrigues talks about the discussions about the possible impacts of the IS (Selective Tax) on the oil and gas and transportation sectors. Also called the “sin tax”, the tax targets the production, extraction, marketing and import of goods considered harmful to the environment or people’s health.

The creation of the IS was approved by the Chamber on Wednesday (June 10), within PLP (complementary bill) 68 of 2024 – the first of the legislative texts that will regulate the tax reform. After being approved, the matter was forwarded to the Senate, where it may undergo changes.

For the CBIE member, “if applied frivolously, a tax like the IS could end up reducing investor confidence in national chains”.

And keeps going: “We have to consider the possible side effects of the measure and how it may affect different levels of the production chain”.

Watch (2min40s):

INFRA IN 1 MINUTE

