For Pedro Rodrigues, from CBIE, extreme weather events showed that there is something wrong in the distribution sector

In this 77th episodePedro Rodrigues talks about the crisis in the distribution of electricity during the rainy season in southeastern Brazil.

In November 2023, due to a strong storm, around 2.1 million users were left without electricity in the state of São Paulo. The problem was only resolved a week after the incident. The new president of Enel in Brazil, Antônio Scala, blamed the incident on external weather events. As a result, the company was fined R$165 million for Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) and R$ 12.7 million by Procon.

Even with the distributors' allegations, Rodrigues questions whether distribution systems should not change. “If the climate is changing, shouldn’t our distribution systems be keeping up with that change?”.

