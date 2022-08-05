Company profited R$ 54.3 billion in the 2nd quarter; for Pedro Rodrigues, the autonomy given by the government was decisive

O Power360, in partnership with the CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center), launches this Friday (5.Aug.2022) another episode of the program “Downstairs in 1 minute”. In weekly analyses, Pedro Rodrigues, a partner at the consultancy, talks about the main issues that marked the week in the energy sector.

The program is published every Friday in the Poder360 YouTube channel.

In this 9th episode, Pedro Rodrigues talks about Petrobras’ operating and financial results in the 2nd quarter of 2022, released on July 28. With net income of R$ 54.3 billion in the period, the total to be paid in dividends to all shareholders of the company will be R$ 87.8 billion. União, the company’s majority shareholder, will receive BRL 32 billion – reaching BRL 64.1 billion in 2022.

According to Pedro Rodrigues, the role of the federal government was decisive for Petrobras’ results. “This record volume reflects the good performance of the economy, helped by the high prices of a barrel of oil. Undoubtedly, the autonomy given to Petrobras management by the federal government made the company more efficient, with the sale of assets, reducing debts and benefiting shareholders”it says.

Watch (2min06s):

