Pedro Rodrigues, from CBIE, talks about the return of extra charges after 26 months of the green flag

O Poder360in partnership with the CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center), launches this Friday (5.Jul.2024) another episode of the program Infrastructure in 1 Minute. In weekly analyses, Pedro Rodriguespartner at the consultancy and specialist in oil and gas, talks about the main issues related to the energy sector.

In this 94th episodeRodrigues talks about the return of additional charges for electricity consumption in Brazil, announced by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) on June 28. The regulatory agency decided that the tariff flag will be yellow in July. This means that there will be an extra charge of R$1.88 for every 100 KWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed.

The decision puts an end to a cycle of more than 2 years of validity of the green flag (level without additional charges), which was in force from April 2022 to June 2024. This was possible due to the favorable conditions for energy generation in the country, with satisfactory levels of hydroelectric reservoirs.

Now, conditions for power generation are less favorable, according to Aneel. The yellow flag was raised due to the forecast of below-average rainfall until the end of the year (around 50%). The expectation of a warmer-than-usual winter – which, if confirmed, will lead to an increase in energy consumption during the period – also contributed to the decision.

CBIE partner says flag system brings “transparency” for the composition of prices and that this enables the consumer “make more conscious choices”.

The raising of the yellow flag “raises the alarm about the possibility of greater difficulties ahead”says Pedro Rodrigues. And he continues: “We need to be alert and aware of what may impact it in the near future”.

