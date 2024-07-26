Pedro Rodrigues, from CBIE, talks about the Report on Electricity Losses in Distribution, published on July 18

O Poder360in partnership with the CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center), launches this Friday (26.Jul.2024) another episode of the program Infrastructure in 1 Minute. In weekly analyses, Pedro Rodriguespartner at the consultancy and specialist in oil and gas, talks about the main issues related to the energy sector.

In this 97th episodePedro Rodrigues talks about the Electricity Losses Report in Distribution, published by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) on Thursday (18.Jul.2024). The document presents detailed data on losses in the sector in 2023.

According to the report, the distribution system lost approximately 80.2 TWh (Terawatt-hours) last year. Of these, 42 TWh were technical losses (energy inevitably dissipated in the distribution process) and 38.2 TWh were non-technical losses (resulting from theft or reading, measurement or billing errors). These measures are equivalent to 14.1%, 7.4% and 6.7% of the total energy injected into the system during the period, respectively.

“For comparison purposes, residential consumption in the South region in 2023 was 26.9 TWh”says the regulatory agency in document disclosure text.

CBIE partner says that “there is an expected percentage of losses in the distribution sector in general, but levels such as those observed harm the operation of distribution concessionaires in the domestic market”.

And keeps going: “With the obstacle of concession renewals overcome, the next step is to work towards a more efficient and fair segment”.

