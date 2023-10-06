Pedro Rodrigues, from CBIE, talks about the world’s 1st renewable hydrogen production plant from ethanol

O Power360in partnership with the CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center), launches this Friday (6.Oct.2023) another episode of the program “Infra in 1 minute”. In weekly analyses, Pedro Rodrigues, partner at the consultancy, talks about the main issues that marked the week in the energy sector.

In this 61st episode, the CBIE partner talks about the construction of the world’s first renewable hydrogen production plant from ethanol. It will be installed in São Paulo.

The initiative will simplify the transport of the molecule and, in the future, could help in the decarbonization of industry and transport sectors, enabling, for example, the use of hydrogen electric cars in the country. The project is led by Shellwhich estimates R$50 million in investments in the coming years.

The CBIE partner explains that the implementation of the project will be divided into 3 stages, the 1st of which includes an experimental station for refueling vehicles in the USP (University of São Paulo), in partnership with the RCGI (Research Center for Innovation in Greenhouse Gases) of the university, in addition to the Senai and companies Hytron, Raízen It is Toyota.

“This 1st phase of the project will consist of an ethanol reforming unit with a production capacity of 50 m³/hour, enough volume to fuel one car per hour, and its own filling station”, explains Pedro Rodrigues.

In addition to the USP unit, Shell’s project includes 2 more stages, with gradual scale-up of hydrogen production in each one. There is still no definition regarding the location of the other units.

For Pedro Rodrigues, compared to other projects in the sector, Shell’s stands out in terms of innovation. “A recent study by WWF-Brazil showed that hydrogen produced by ethanol reforming has a lower unit cost than that made from solar energy, demonstrating the high competitiveness of this model”, states.

