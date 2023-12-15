Pedro Rodrigues, from CBIE, cites the Combustível do Futuro program and the gradual increase in the mixture of biodiesel in diesel

O Power360in partnership with the CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center), launches this Friday (Dec 15, 2023) another episode of the program Infra in 1 Minute. In weekly analyses, Pedro Rodrigues, partner at the consultancy and specialist in oil and gas, talks about the main issues that marked the week in the energy sector.

In this 70th episodeRodrigues talks about what, in his opinion, were the highlights of the biofuels and renewable sources sector in 2023.

The CBIE partner says that the sector in question “it had a less turbulent year, compared to the oil and gas and electricity sectors”. He talks about highlights “in the practical field” and highlights “in the theoretical field”.

In the second group, there would be the PL (bill) of the Fuel of the Future program, a proposal sent by the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Chamber on September 14, 2023. According to the government, the project aims to promote “low-carbon sustainable mobility” and will establish actions in the areas of individual cars, cargo transport and aviation.

“As for concrete changes, the most important was the resumption of the evolution of biodiesel blending mandates”, says Rodrigues, referring to the increase in the percentage of biodiesel in diesel oil. The decision announced in March by the CNPE (National Energy Policy Council) determined that it would go from 10% to 12% in 2023. And that the percentage will continue to increase, gradually, until reaching 15% in 2026.

Pedro Rodrigues says it is important that plans “get off the ground” in 2024. “The Incentives for biofuels can be the differentiator of the Brazilian energy transition, offering a Brazilian solution for the decarbonization of several sectors of our economy”he declares.

