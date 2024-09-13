Pedro Rodrigues, from CBIE, talks about the tariff flag that will cost R$4.46 more for every 100 KWh consumed

THE Poder360in partnership with the CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center), launches this Friday (13.Sep.2024) another episode of the program Infrastructure in 1 Minute. In weekly analyses, Pedro Rodriguespartner at the consultancy and specialist in oil and gas, talks about the main issues related to the energy sector.

In this 103rd episodePedro Rodrigues talks about the change in the September tariff flag. In an announcement made on September 4, Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) defined that this month the flag will be in effect red level 1. Therefore, the extra amount charged will be R$4.46 for every 100 KWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed.

Days before, on August 30, the regulatory agency had announced the flag for September red level 2 –level at which the additional amount on the electricity bill would be R$7.87 for every 100 KWh.

The reduction occurred after the correction of data on the system’s operating costs, which are the responsibility of the ONS (National System Operator). Inconsistencies were found in the calculations initially made on the cost of thermal generation for September.

“Generation and transmission conditions are under pressure due to a prolonged period of drought and forecasts of severe heat waves for September. In addition to adverse weather conditions, 2024 has seen significant load growth”says the CBIE partner.

And it continues: “The scenario in the national electricity sector has highlighted the structural risks that have made the system vulnerable. The sector needs concrete, effective and definitive solutions, [e] no longer a palliative care movement”.

