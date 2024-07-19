Pedro Rodrigues, from CBIE, says that direct purchasing is necessary for the country’s reindustrialization

O Poder360in partnership with the CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center), launches this Friday (19.Jul.2024) another episode of the program Infrastructure in 1 Minute. In weekly analyses, Pedro Rodriguespartner at the consultancy and specialist in oil and gas, talks about the main issues related to the energy sector.

The program is published every week on channel of Poder360 on YouTube. Subscribe here and turn on notifications.

In this 96th episodePedro Rodrigues talks about the federal government’s action to directly purchase Bolivian natural gas. The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveiratook advantage of his visit to the Mercosur summit in Bolivia to strengthen relations between Brazilian industry and YPFB (Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos), a state-owned company responsible for the commercialization of gas and oil in the Andean country.

“The action meets a demand from representatives of large industries, which began in the 1990s, giving greater freedom to national industrial consumers”, evaluates Rodrigues.

He warns, however, that it is necessary “Without efficient communication and adequate regulatory monitoring, the situation could create a gap for opportunistic behavior, undermining investor confidence in the national market”.

For Pedro Rodrigues, the measure such as the direct purchase of gas is one of the many important and necessary measures for the reindustrialization of the country and consolidation of the domestic gas market.

“In an ideal future, Brazil should be self-sufficient in natural gas, investing in lasting solutions such as reducing reinjection and expanding transportation, flow and distribution infrastructure”says the CBIE partner.

Watch (2min49s):

INFRA IN 1 MINUTE

Watch previous episodes of the show: